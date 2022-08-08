Muscat - Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has opened its seventh service station in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in Mecca, the facility features an exciting range of on-the-go shopping, and branded food and beverage offerings, in addition to essential automotive services.

The fuel marketing company also has six other service stations in the country, including its first mega station in Dammam, which opened in 2019, and Al Manar Station in Jeddah. Popular for their warm and friendly customer service approach and wide range of amenities that add value to the daily lives of commuters, the service stations are part of OOMCO’s commitment to go “beyond the pump”.

Ali Muqaibal, General Manager – International Relations at Oman Oil Marketing Company, said, “We’re delighted to open our seventh service station in KSA, which marks another milestone in our global expansion and shows our commitment to strengthening the friendly bilateral relations that exist between our two countries. We strive to continue adding value to the Saudi market by contributing new employment opportunities and rewarding business ventures for local suppliers while offering customers innovative products that provide them with the utmost convenience and pleasure in their journey. Meanwhile, we continue to transform the industry by providing much more than only fuel.”

The latest addition is part of OOMCO’s ambitious strategic global expansion. Continuing to expand its footprint in Oman’s neighbouring countries, the company also currently operates nine sites in Tanzania. In the coming months, it also plans to add another five service stations around Jeddah to its portfolio in the kingdom, with 15 sites operational overall by the end of 2022, as per the company’s 2022-2026 strategy. Meanwhile, OOMCO continues to work on its customer-centricity to be among the top five fuel marketers in the GCC by 2027.

