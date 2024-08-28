Kathmandu: The Sultanate of Oman and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal today reviewed means of augmenting bilateral relations. The two countries also reiterated the importance of exploring new cooperation opportunities in various fields.

This came during the meeting of Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister with Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, which was held in Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu.

Moreover, during the meeting the two side touched on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in order to achieve joint objectives, as well as support peace and development in the region and the world at large.

The meeting was attended by Issa Saleh Al Shaibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

