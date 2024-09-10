Muscat- The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has begun the 43rd round of the Consumer Confidence Survey for the third quarter of 2024. The survey, targeting Omani citizens aged 18 and over, will gather data from no fewer than 1,500 participants across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. The process ensures balanced representation of males, females, age groups, and educational backgrounds, with data being collected via telephone.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) is an important economic indicator, offering a clear picture of the financial status of Omani families. The survey aims to assess a variety of economic factors, including the financial wellbeing of households, factors that influence the economy positively or negatively, future economic expectations, and the availability of job opportunities.

The findings will provide valuable insights into the overall economic situation in Oman.

