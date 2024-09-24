Buraimi – The third round of the National Digital Economy Programme was launched in Buraimi on Sunday, aiming to promote digital infrastructure and support Oman Vision 2040.

Organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, the event saw participation from various key entities, including the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the Central Bank of Oman.

The programme focused on eight executive pillars – Government Digital Transformation, Digital Industry, E-Commerce, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies, Space, Cybersecurity Industry, Financial Technologies, and Digital Infrastructure. These initiatives are crucial to strengthening the country’s digital economy and preparing Oman for future technological advancements.

A series of presentations and discussions highlighted the importance of e-commerce, financial technologies, and digital transformation. Involvement from government employees, students, and job seekers was encouraged, with an open dialogue session to gather feedback and ideas for the program’s future direction.

Officials emphasised the significance of decentralisation, encouraging the active participation of all Omani governorates to achieve collective success.

