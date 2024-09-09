Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has launched the National Animal Wealth Vaccination Project for 2024, beginning with implementation across the wilayats of South Batinah over a span of eight months.

The objective of the project is to vaccinate livestock against major epidemic and infectious diseases that are prioritised for prevention. By reducing the incidence rate of diseases, the project aims to eventually eradicate some of these permanently. The project is a crucial component of the national strategy to combat animal epidemics.

Amer bin Hamid al Shibli, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in South Batinah, emphasised the fact that the project will ensure the provision of safe and healthy animal products with high nutritional value, while also lowering treatment costs.

Additionally, the project will protect the local environment by eliminating infectious and epidemic diseases that pose health and economic risks.

According to Shibli, the livestock population in South Batinah has surpassed 300,000 heads. The directorate has provided necessary vaccines and equipped teams to operate across the governorate. He stressed the importance of livestock breeders cooperating with specialists during the vaccination programme to maximise benefits.

In the previous season, over 288,964 animals, including goats, sheep and cows, were vaccinated with a total of 461,908 doses of various vaccines. These vaccines covered diseases such as plague, smallpox, intestinal poisoning, foot-and-mouth disease and rabies.

Shibli added that the national vaccination project will also focus on providing awareness and health education to livestock breeders. This will include introducing them to modern breeding practices and advanced technologies in the livestock sector.

