Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced that the lobster fishing season will commence on October 1 and be reduced to two months, marking a change from March 1 to the end of May each year.

The move reflects the increasing pressure on stocks due to high demand for this valuable marine resource in both local and international markets.

MAFWR has organised lectures and programmes for artisanal fishermen to educate them on relevant laws and regulations, as well as sustainable practices to preserve this natural resource.

Muslim Salem Rafeet, Assistant Director General of Fisheries in Dhofar, highlighted the economic significance of lobsters, noting that prices can exceed RO7/kg in peak season.

Last year, total production in Oman was approximately 801 tonnes, primarily from Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Sharqiyah and Musandam.

According to Rafeet, lobster fishing is gaining traction among fishermen and investors due to its economic benefits. MAFWR is committed to ensuring the sustainability of lobster stocks by implementing necessary regulations, including issuing fishing licences and designating permissible fishing equipment and seasonal periods. Additionally, MAFWR oversees trading, marketing and export operations in accordance with the Marine Fishing Law.

