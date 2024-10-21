NIZWA: A number of investment agreements and advertising and publicity contracts will be signed on Monday, tomorrow, as part of the ongoing initiatives to develop infrastructure and expand public services across Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, will preside over the signing of the agreements aimed at tapping the governorate’s tourism and economic potentials and its strategic location connecting the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman to each other.

Among the agreements is an investment contract aimed at developing a first-of-its-kind integrated bus station in the Wilayat of Nizwa in cooperation with the Mwasalat company.

Another three investment contracts will be signed in the advertising and publicity sector with the aim of enhancing the media and advertising sector industry to promote tourism projects in the governorate.

The contracts are expected to enhance value-added by investments that help support economic growth and promote sustainable development in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The projects represent part of the governorate’s vision to develop services and meet the needs of residents and visitors alike in partnership with the private sector.



Ahmed Al kaabi