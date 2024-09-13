SALALAH: An event named Google Developers Festival kicked off in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate on Thursday, under the auspices of HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The festival’s activities included a discussion panel on artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, in addition to five workshops that dealt with developing web applications using Google technologies, AI-based business development, automation tools, generative AI and cloud computing.

Husam bin Jassim Baqwair, Head of Google Developers Group in Salalah, underlined the differences that Google Developers Groups have made in the lives of Omani youth.

Thanks to Google Developers Group, Omani young people have been enabled to develop their technical skills and to merge better into the modern labour market over the past years, said Baqwair, noting that thousands of young people have now learned programming, developing AI sites and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

“This encouraged young people in Oman to launch pioneering projects and instilled the spirit of innovation in society,” he observed.

Baqwair affirmed that the festival’s special focus on artificial intelligence has had a great impact on the economy and society.

