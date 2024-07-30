Muscat: Galfar Engineering and Contracting has received a tender worth RO35 million from Nama Dhofar Services Company for the "Expansion of Raysut Water Reclamation Plants—Phase Ill (Stagel)" project.

"The two parties accepted the letter of award on July 25, 2024, while the disclosure was approved on July 29, 2024.

The value of this project is RO 35 million, with an execution period of 36 months from the commencement date. This award will further enhance Galfar's Order Book and sustain its market share within the wastewater services sector," the official statement said.

