Muscat: The second round of political consultations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Finland was held in the Finnish capital, Helsinki. The Omani side was chaired by HE Ambassador Munther bin Mahfouz Al Manthari, Head of the Europe Department, while the Finnish side was chaired by HE Sophie Imsberger, Director General of the Africa and Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and prospects for their development. Views were also exchanged on a number of regional and international issues.

His Excellency the Ambassador also met with Her Excellency Nina Vaskonalhti, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Trade of the Republic of Finland, and during the meeting they discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

HE the Ambassador met HE Katja Alfors, Head of the Peace Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.