Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR), will organize a dedicated exhibition focused on olive oil production in the country.

Titled "Olive Oil Exhibition and Its Value-Added Uses," the event will be held at Muscat Grand Mall from September 26 to 28.

Meanwhile, olive oil production in Oman is relatively in progress, as Oman seeks to diversify its agricultural sector. While Oman’s typically arid climate has posed challenges for olive cultivation, efforts have been initiated in areas like Al Jabal Al Akhdar, where cooler temperatures and fertile soil provide more favorable conditions.

