SUHAR:In a significant step towards fulfilling Oman’s Vision 2040, the Environment Authority is intensifying efforts to save the environment and its nature by monitoring different institutions in Al Batinah North to stop using harmful plastic bags.

This comes under the implementation of a decision in this regard to ensure a healthy life and wellbeing for all in the country. This decision bans the use of single-use plastic shopping bags that are less than 50 micrometres thick, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards sustainable development.

Hamoud bin Sulaiman bin Zahran al Harrasi, Head of the Environment Centre in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq, highlighted the critical role of local efforts in enforcing this ban.

“Our efforts are focused on ensuring compliance across various sectors, starting with government and private healthcare institutions, including hospitals, health complexes, clinics, pharmacies, and veterinary clinics in all areas and villages of the Wilayats of Al Suwaiq and Al Khabourah,” he said.

The primary goal of this decision is to eliminate the environmental harm caused by plastic shopping bags, particularly pollution and ecosystem degradation.

Al Harrasi emphasised that the campaign aims to foster a culture of change, reducing the reliance on plastic products and encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly alternatives such as cloth and paper bags.

The phased approach to the ban ensures a smooth transition across various sectors. The first phase, which began on the beginning of July 2024, targets pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. The second phase, set to commence on January 2025, will extend the ban to fabric and textile shops, clothing stores, tailors, eyewear shops, mobile phone repair shops, watch repair shops, and furniture and household goods stores.

“Our plan starts with monitoring compliance in healthcare institutions through awareness visits to remind them of the environmental risks associated with plastic shopping bags and to encourage the switch to eco-friendly alternatives. The next phase involves directing specialists to visit commercial establishments of all types, completing the reach to all relevant sectors,” Al Harrasi added.

Non-compliance with this decision will result in administrative fines ranging from RO 50 to 1,000, with penalties doubling for repeated offences within a month. This stringent enforcement underscores Oman’s commitment to reducing plastic pollution, placing the nation among the leading countries in the global fight against environmental degradation.

By enforcing this ban, Oman not only addresses the growing issue of plastic pollution but also strengthens its position as a leader in environmental stewardship. This move is a testament to the nation’s dedication to achieving a cleaner, healthier future, in line with Vision 2040’s sustainability goals.

