Muscat: The number of industrial licence applications in Dhofar Governorate increased by 63 percent to 3,095 during the first half of 2024 compared to 1,897 applications during the same period of 2023.

This was announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in a press statement on Saturday.

The Ministry further said that additionally, 5,348 certificates of origin were issued in the first half of 2024 compared to 3,963 certificates during the same period in 2023, reflecting a 34.9 percent increase.

Regarding commercial registrations in Dhofar Governorate, the number reached around 2,560 registrations during the first half of 2024, compared to 2,846 registrations during the same period in 2023, bringing the total number of registrations in the governorate to 73,520 by the end of the first half of 2024.

The number of foreign investment registrations amounted to 253 during the first half of 2024 compared to 744 during the same period in 2023, bringing the total number of registrations to 11,480.

Meanwhile, the number of active licences in Dhofar Governorate reached approximately 127,399 by the end of the first half of 2024.

Increase in industrial licence applications

Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Badhrani, Director General of the Directorate General of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Dhofar Governorate, stated that the governorate witnessed an increase in industrial licence applications, with 1,676 new applications during the first half of 2024 compared to 1,184 applications during the same period in 2023.

Al-Badhrani attributed this increase to the investment-friendly environment in Dhofar Governorate, as well as the facilities and incentives offered to investors.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has enabled investors to use the latest smart applications to facilitate investment procedures.

Al-Badhrani further added that the highest licenced commercial activities in Dhofar Governorate include the construction and contracting sector, export and import offices, along with a notable increase in licences for restaurants and cafes, vehicle mechanics, and retail clothing stores.

Empowering private sector in investments

Al-Badhrani emphasised that the Directorate General of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Dhofar Governorate is working to enhance the investment climate with the aim of empowering the private sector to attract foreign investments and highlight key investment opportunities in the governorate.

Among the most important current investment opportunities are the establishment of a sodium silicate manufacturing project in the Raysut area of Salalah, a steel plant in Salalah for the production of light structural steel billets, and a project for dolomite calcination units in Salalah within the mining industry.

Diverse investment opportunities

Al-Badhrani pointed out that investment opportunities in Dhofar Governorate are diverse, including fields such as fibreglass boat manufacturing, cement paper bag production, and the manufacturing of formations used in water and soft drink packaging.

The agricultural sector in Dhofar also flourishes during the Khareef (monsoon) season due to seasonal rains, which boost food security and positively contribute to the local economy.

Khareef season as an investment stimulus

Al-Badhrani explained that the Khareef season presents a significant investment opportunity, as the governorate experiences notable growth in commercial activities during this period.The retail sector, in particular, benefits from the influx of tourists and residents, which stimulates sales and business activities, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as artisanal industries.

Exceptional advantages

Dhofar Governorate enjoys exceptional advantages in the logistics sector due to the presence of Salalah Port and the free zone.

The Salalah Free Zone has successfully attracted numerous economic projects, with 127 usufruct agreements signed, totaling an accumulated investment volume of OMR4.5 billion.

Incentives to attract investments

Al-Badhrani highlighted that Dhofar Governorate offers many incentives to attract investments, including a 30-year income tax exemption, customs exemptions, full foreign ownership rights for investment projects, and other advantages that make the governorate a preferred investment destination.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

