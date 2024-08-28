Muscat: A forum on economic and commercial exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and the People's Republic of China kicked off in Muscat today.

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the forum explored major opportunities for establishing investment projects in vital sectors, notably technology and digital transition.

The forum allowed Chinese investors and their Omani counterparts to elaborate on chances to optimize investment opportunities across different sectors, including means of supporting digital transition initiatives.

Thuraya Ahmed Al Balushi, Director of Economic Diversification Investments at the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), said that the forum provided a step forward to consolidate cooperation between business communities in Oman and China.

During the meeting, the OIA outlined its investments in Oman and abroad, while the Chinese delegation showcased the investment opportunities available in the People’s Republic of China.

The forum seeks to encourage Chinese investors to utilize national initiatives aimed to attract foreign direct investment. It also explained the incentives provided by the Sultanate of Oman for investors.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

