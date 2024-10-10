Muscat: The "Boussala" application is an innovative sports platform designed to make booking sports facilities easier while encouraging greater community involvement in sports activities.

By merging modern technology with user convenience, the app offers a seamless booking experience through a user-friendly interface. Users can search for various sports and facilities and book based on their preferred time and location.

Tasneem bint Mohammed Al Balushi, CEO of Boussala, highlighted that the app focuses on lesser-known individual sports, contributing to the growth and promotion of these activities within the community. Additionally, Boussala provides access to various sporting events and features an active community where users can connect and share their experiences.

Al Balushi also noted that the app offers exclusive deals and discounts, along with a loyalty points program that allows users to earn points for booking facilities or participating in events. Boussala ensures a smooth payment process with secure electronic gateways to protect users' financial transactions.

During its pilot phase, the app added more than 25 sports facilities, including options for kayaking and climbing, with ambitious plans to expand to 200 facilities within the first year. Al Balushi emphasised that the platform allows parents to book facilities for children aged 5 to 14 and features a simple interface, available in both Arabic and English, to cater to all age groups.

As the user base continues to grow, the Boussala team is dedicated to enhancing the overall user experience and developing new tools to inspire regular exercise, reinforcing the app's role in raising community awareness about the importance of physical activity.

