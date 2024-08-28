The financial impact of the State Audit Institution’s recommendations has resulted in the government recovering more than RO 750 million during the period from 2016 to 2022. Citizens have actively participated by raising complaints and reports to the authority.

Said bin Salim al Hajri, Senior Specialist and Director of the Communication and Media Department at SAI, said that the institution has received and handled 951 complaints, 87 per cent of which have been finalised.

SAI’s objective is to protect the state’s public funds, expose cases of financial irregularities, draw attention to deficiencies in financial and administrative laws, and evaluate the performance of entities subject to its audit. Citizens have participated through various communication channels of the institution, with one of the major tools being the Mobile App, Complaints and Reports Window.

“One can also report or place a call using the landline or visit the headquarters or branches of SAI,” said Al Hajri, speaking on the Observer’s Podcast, Mosaic.

Entities subject to audit by SAI include the administrative apparatus of the state, public authorities, establishments, pension funds, investment funds, state-owned companies where the government holds 40 per cent or more of the capital share (unless exempted by a Royal Decree), as well as companies to which the government has granted concessions. These entities total more than 600.

“We do not wait until the report of our observations is issued. We try to rectify issues as soon as possible because the objective is to correct them,” pointed out Al Hajri.

Forms of corruption vary, including bribery, embezzlement, theft, etc., and if SAI has any indication and is able to collect sufficient evidence, it proceeds with the Public Prosecution.

“The Public Prosecution will go through their mandates, and if they find enough evidence, they will raise it to a specific court, at which point it becomes a case,” said the senior specialist.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) announced the inclusion of the State Audit Institution's Complaints and Reports Window among the best distinguished Arab practices within the ESCWA-launched ENACT project.

ENACT aims to accelerate the use of technology and innovation to enhance operations in Arab public institutions by collecting successful and distinguished studies from various Arab states regarding innovative technologies and initiatives to develop and improve government services.

The window was chosen from among 60 distinct initiatives from 12 Arab countries listed in the ESCWA Arab Open and Innovation Government Portal.

