Oil exports at major Libyan ports were still halted on Monday and production curtailed across the country, though some output was being increased to feed local power generation, six engineers said.

Exports remained halted at the ports of Es Sidra, Ras Lanouf, Hariga, Zueitina, Brega and Sirte, the engineers there said.

