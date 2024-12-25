AN impressive 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales across the Middle East for Nissan has been achieved during the first half of fiscal year 2024 (April to September), writes Julia Cassano.

Y K Almoayyed and Sons (YKA), the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in Bahrain, said it was pleased with Nissan’s commitment to providing a superior customer experience through a diverse vehicle line-up, a fully-integrated digital customer journey and a strengthened dealer network.

Nissan’s SUV offerings were a major contributor to this accomplishment, accounting for more than half of the total sales.

The X-Trail achieved a 20pc YoY growth, the Kicks saw a 71pc increase, and Pathfinder sales nearly doubled within the same period.

In addition, the Nissan Sunny maintained its position as the region’s best-selling brand model, with an 11pc increase.

“The growth Nissan has achieved across the Middle East in the first half of this fiscal year reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said divisional vice-president, president – Middle East, KSA, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Nissan and INFINITI Thierry Sabbagh, in a statement.

“This success is driven by our diverse vehicle line-up, which caters to varying customer needs, the unwavering support of our valued partners, and the proactive steps we’ve taken in implementing digitisation initiatives and expanding our network.”

Nissan also worked to enhance customer experiences in the region by providing a fully-integrated digital journey that simplifies and improves the purchasing process. From online vehicle purchases to service inquiries, customers benefit from a new “phygital” approach that seamlessly bridges the online and offline showroom experience.

This strategy delivered remarkable results, with 40pc of vehicle sales now originating from digital leads.

Nissan’s focus on improving customer experiences also extends to its physical spaces through the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC), an approach that prioritises creating welcoming, customer-centric environments that align with Nissan’s global retail standards.

It’s being rolled out across the Middle East, with sales and service facilities in Bahrain already fully NRC-compliant. Qatar and Jordan are set to complete their transformations by the end of the current fiscal year, while facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kuwait will be fully NRC-compliant by FY27. Additionally, facilities in Iraq and Oman are being designed to meet NRC standards from the outset.

The first six months of Fiscal Year 2024 have seen Nissan celebrate several milestones that underscore its commitment to growth and innovation across the Middle East. The launch of the all-new Nissan Patrol, the first of five new SUVs to be introduced as part of The Arc business plan, has already made a lasting impact with customers. This momentum is further bolstered by expansion into key emerging markets including Iraq and Oman, strengthening the brand’s regional presence.