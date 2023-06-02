JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that the tropical condition of Arabian Sea would not affect the air space of Saudi Arabia. “The initial indicators showed that the Kingdom’s airspace will not be directly affected by the tropical situation,” the center said.



The NCM’s report is based on numerical predictions for the possibility of a tropical state forming in the Arabian Sea during the next week.



The center continues to monitor developments in the situation, and special reports will be issued, if necessary, on a timely basis, it said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. Tropical climates are hot, humid, and rainy climates found mostly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

