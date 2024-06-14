Fund Objectives

The primary objective of the Fund is to generate returns from an actively managed portfolio comprised of equity securities listed and about to be listed on global stock exchanges including ADRs and GDRs and equity-oriented securities such as open-ended UCIT funds and ETFs investing in such listed securities.

Fund Structure

Open-ended fund investing in (i) listed and about to be listed global equity securities including ADRs and GDRs and (ii) funds such as UCIT funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in such listed equity securities.

Initial Subscription Price

1.020 Rial Omani (including 20 Baisa as issue expenses)

Minimum Subscription for Initial Issue:

The minimum Initial Subscription shall be 2,000 Units per Subscriber and thereafter in multiples of 100 Units.

This advertisement is an extract of the summary of the prospectus of NBO Global Equity Fund (“Prospectus”) approved by the Financial Services Authority of Oman (“FSA”) vide its Administrative Decision No. KH/31/2024 dated 8 May 2024. NBO Global Equity Fund (the “Fund”) is an open-ended investment fund established by National Bank of Oman SAOG (“NBO”), a bank registered in the Sultanate of Oman as a specialized bank and licensed as an Investment Fund Manager in accordance with the regulations of the FSA. Terms used but not defined in this advertisement shall have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

This advertisement summary should not be relied on for making an investment decision and is not intended to be a substitute for reading the whole Prospectus. Each investor should read the Prospectus and Articles of Association of the Fund in full before making their investment decision. This advertisement summary has been extracted from the unofficial translation of the Prospectus prepared in Arabic and approved by the FSA.

