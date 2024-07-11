Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) celebrated the listing of Jabal Real Estate Investment Fund, which boasts a capital portfolio of OMR17.4 million that aims to invest in a variety of real estate assets.

The fund's units were offered between 13 and 27 June 2024. It comprises 174 million units, each valued at 100 baisas. Applications from investors in the first day of subscription exceeded the minimum target capital of the Fund.

Established as a closed-end fund under real estate investment in accordance with MSX regulations, the fund has been carefully structured to meet the needs of investors.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

