MANAMA: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) said it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

A major global initiative, it calls upon companies to align their strategies and operations with their 10 principles regarding human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, as well as taking action to advance societal goals.

More than 14,000 companies and 4,000 non-business participants across the globe have already embraced the initiative’s commitments.

NBB said the move comes in line with the bank’s commitment towards conducting business practices rooted in universal principles that contribute to a more inclusive global market and help build prosperous and thriving societies.

As part of its promise to advance its global sustainability impact through this initiative, NBB aims to assess, define, implement, measure and communicate its current sustainability strategy with a focus on considering all of its stakeholders.

The bank will focus on actualising long-term business success matters for its employees, its communities, and the planet, it added.

Chief executive Jean-Christophe Durand said: “With a promise to enact the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, NBB is pleased to be taking part in the United Nations Global Compact initiative. By partaking in the initiative, the bank is closer to achieving long-term success for our various stakeholders.”

“We are committed to showcasing our values as a responsible bank by further establishing a culture of integrity through the necessary policies and strategies with a goal to become a more sustainable and responsible organisation on a global scale,” he added.

Group chief human resources and sustainability officer Dana Buheji said: “Integrating the UN Global Impact and its 10 principles into our core business operations is another milestone that will accelerate NBB’s contribution to the UNSDG.”

“Our commitment to ESG considerations is motivated by our promise to implement sustainability practices in everything we do. We are committed towards contributing to the kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030 and a future net-zero economy by 2060,” she added.