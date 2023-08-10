The Museum of the Future is set to host a diverse range of talks and interactive learning sessions during the month of August.

The forthcoming Future Experts session will delve into topics such as digital health and AI-designed medication, whilst the hands-on workshops offer participants the opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge in a range of sectors including the fascinating worlds of game development, virtual reality (VR) and photography.

Under the theme of ‘Artifical Intelligence, Drug Discovery and Development’, this thought-provoking session is set to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of health technology. It will give attendees the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, its impact on the health industry, and the future of AI – all through the eyes of three esteemed speakers.

The discussions by industry experts including Dr. Alex Aliper of Insilico Medicine; Patrick J Moloney of P4ML; Dr Louiza Chitour, of Plug & Play Tech Centre and Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei of UAE Stem Cell Group, will see these pioneers share their insights, inspiration among the attendees.

The Museum of the Future will also host a photography workshop on 19th August, featuring renowned Kuwaiti Photographer, Abdullah Al Shayji. Professional corporate photographer, photography trainer, and social media content creator, Abdullah Al Shayji has worked with iconic brands such as Apple and Samsung. He shows aspiring photographers how they can capture powerful imagery using their phones.

This workshop will take place during World Photography Week and will offer a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts to learn from a master of the craft. Al Shayji’s expertise and artistic vision has earned him recognition within the photography world. This hands-on session allows participants to dive into the various aspects of photography, composition, storytelling, and techniques to capture moments that evoke emotions.

The Museum of the Future will also host another photography tour on 21st August for People-of-Determination. The tour will be held in line with World Photography Week and will consist of two parts. Participants will experience a photo tour in selected locations at the museum, while also getting the chance to learn about basic photography techniques. Led by experts in the field, participants will discover visual marvels within the interior walls, and will proceed with another tour of Level 3 (Al Waha), which is dedicated to helping visitors reconnect with their senses.

The museum will host an interactive session on 27th August delving into the fascinating world of game development and virtual reality (VR). During this immersive experience, participants will embark on an exciting journey to design, animate, code, and publish their very own 3D video games using ‘Unity’, a leading game engine.

Led by expert instructors, this interactive workshop will provide a comprehensive view of game development techniques, from conceptualising unique game ideas to creating stunning visuals. Aspiring creators will be able to gain knowledge on programming, games, and design as well as also gain knowledge on how to optimise their creations to be VR compatible, allowing players to fully develop their own games.