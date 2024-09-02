Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host the 5th Duqm Forum on October 20, 2024, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. This year’s forum, titled ‘Blue Economy: The New Destination for Investment’, will be held in collaboration with Foreign Ministry and Public Authority for Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The event will bring together experts, investors, and local and international companies specialising in the blue economy sector.

Dr Salem bin Salim al Junaibi, Member of State Council and Chairman of Al Wusta branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will oversee the forum. Junaibi informed that the chamber conducts programmes annually in efforts to enhance the investment climate in the governorate through coordinated initiatives with relevant authorities.

The forum will focus on three main segments – Pillars and Strategies of Investment in the Blue Economy: An exploration of fundamental strategies and frameworks for blue economy investments; Blue Investment Opportunities: Discussion of opportunities in food security, logistics, tourism and renewable energy in Oman; and Global Technologies and Experiences: Examination of international technologies and experiences that can support blue economy investments.

Junaibi emphasised the fact that Al Wusta – with its strategic location between Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean and its access to Asian markets – is well-positioned to become a key maritime trade hub and logistical centre for shipbuilding and maintenance. Additionally, the governorate’s significant marine resources present substantial opportunities in the fisheries sector. He noted that Al Wusta is poised to be a leading destination for blue economy investments in Oman.