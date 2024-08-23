Muscat- Muscat Municipality has called on residents and property owners to paint their homes and buildings in shades of white, aiming to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal while staying true to the region’s architectural heritage. The initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain a cohesive and visually appealing urban landscape that reflects Muscat’s traditional identity.

The recommendation includes using a variety of white tones, from bright white and ivory to softer hues like pearl and alabaster, for exterior walls and architectural features. These shades not only help to reflect sunlight, keeping buildings cooler in the city’s hot climate, but also align with the traditional Omani and Islamic architectural styles that define the area’s charm.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the initiative seeks to harmonise new and existing structures across the city, creating a unified look that preserves Muscat’s unique cultural character. The municipality also suggests incorporating different textures and architectural details, such as decorative arches and stucco finishes, to add visual interest while adhering to the predominantly white palette.

Residents are encouraged to consider layering various shades of white to achieve a sophisticated yet traditional appearance, ensuring Muscat continues to be recognised for its distinctive and elegant cityscape.

