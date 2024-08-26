A raid led by the Health Control Department uncovered a residential apartment in the Azaiba area being used to store large quantities of food in unhygienic conditions. The apartment, intended for living purposes, was found to be housing commercial amounts of food items in an unsanitary environment. As a result, approximately 450 kilograms of frozen food deemed unfit for human consumption were seized and destroyed.

