Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco has lauded the Sultanate of Oman for its efforts in enhancing its legal system, particularly in the area of commercial arbitration.

Moroccan Minister of Justice, Dr Abdellatif Wahbi, expressed this sentiment during a meeting with Shaikh Khalid bin Salim Bamkhalef, Oman’s Ambassador to Morocco, after receiving a 17-member delegation from the Omani Lawyers Association.

The delegation, comprised of legal professionals from various litigation levels, had participated in a specialised training workshop on arbitration in investment disputes.

The advanced training, aimed at enriching Omani lawyers’ expertise in arbitration, was made possible through a cooperation agreement with the Moroccan Ministry of Justice. This partnership fosters knowledge exchange and shared expertise, further developing the legal systems of both countries.

“Oman possesses a robust legal framework for arbitration and litigation, continually striving to enhance its legal infrastructure. This agreement reflects our commitment to mutual development and strengthening the legal foundation of both nations,” Dr Wahbi remarked, also noting Morocco’s conducive environment for postgraduate legal studies.

Shaikh Khalid expressed gratitude to the Moroccan minister, emphasising the significance of this legal collaboration. He also highlighted the 100 doctoral scholarships offered by the Moroccan government and the growing areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Dr Hamad bin Hamdan al Rubaie, Chairman of the Omani Lawyers Association, underscored the association’s commitment to attracting promising economic investments by promoting commercial arbitration and developing legal expertise through specialised training.

“We are continuously seeking ways to improve our legal acumen, and this cooperation with Morocco will further strengthen our capabilities in other legal fields,” Dr Al Rubaie said.

The training course included various sessions on national and international trends in commercial arbitration, the role of national courts in arbitration and investment disputes, and the procedural rules governing arbitration awards.

