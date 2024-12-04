VIENNA - The Moon Village Association (MVA), a non-governmental organisation that promotes international collaboration for the development of the lunar economy, has announced a significant new partnership with the UAE that will see the creation of the Moon Village Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi will serve as the location for the main event for next year’s International Moon Day celebrations in July and will also host the MVA’s 9th Annual Workshop and Symposium, to take place in November 2025.

The proposed partnership recognises the UAE’s growing influence in the global space industry and its notable commitment to advancing space innovation and diplomacy.

This was announced at the 8th Annual MVA Workshop and Symposium in Luxembourg and coincides with the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

International Moon Day is a United Nations designated international day that is held for the general public and celebrated across the world. It was first proposed by the MVA and is observed on 20 July each year to mark the date of mankind’s first landing on the moon in 1969. It considers the achievements of all States in the exploration of the Moon and raises public awareness of initiatives for sustainable Moon exploration and utilisation.

Plans for International Moon Day 2025 are comprised of two parts. A main event hosted in Abu Dhabi and multiple smaller global events expected to take place on six continents.

The annual MVA Workshop and Symposium is devoted to discussions of different aspects of the exploration and utilisation of the Moon. Each year it brings together Space Agencies, government, industry, policymakers and international experts to share progress, new ideas and relevant information to enable humanity’s permanent, peaceful and sustainable presence on the Moon.

Dr. Giuseppe Reibaldi, President of MVA, said, “With its rapidly developing space programme, the UAE has a huge role to play in the evolution of humanity’s activity on the moon.”

Dr. Nasr Al -Sahhaf, Chair of the United Nations International Moon Day, said, “The moon is owned by no one and yet inspires everyone, which is why I’m thrilled at the scale of Abu Dhabi’s plans to work with us in 2025. Having previously hosted our main event in the USA, Korea, China and Germany, the UAE will be a key strategic partner in helping us to engage citizens from across the globe.”

Dr. Salem bin Abdullah Alwahshi, CEO of the Emirates Council for Work Relations Development, stated, “We’re honoured to have been selected to host the MVA’s flagship 2025 events. There are many parallels between the goals of the Moon Village and those of the UAE's Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Both have stood the test of time in creating new opportunity, advancing civilisation and improving quality of life for all.”

Further information about International Moon Day 2025 and the MVA 9th Annual Workshop & Symposium will be announced in due course. For the latest announcements and more information about the Moon Village Association, please visit https://moonvillageassociation.org/