The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) is implementing various programmes to assess and manage the kingfish stock in Oman, as the species is overfished and it is prohibited to catch them during these months.

As part of the ongoing effort to protect depleting fish species, the ministry is conducting a workshop from September 23 to 25 under the auspices of Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries.

The ministry has announced a two-month ban on kingfish fishing and trading to protect the population and ensure sustainable fishing practices. The ban has been in effect since August 15 and will continue until October 15, 2024.

"Oman's kingfish stock is overfished and requires protection, preservation and rebuilding. As part of our goal to protect them, we have several ongoing programmes and are conducting a workshop to brainstorm ways to safeguard the species from September 23 to 25 under the auspices of Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy," informed the media department at the ministry.

These large, pelagic fish, part of the Scombridae family, similar to tuna, are known for their migratory patterns along Oman's coasts.

Kingfish is a staple on Omani tables and is popular across the Gulf for its nutritional value.

Oman's kingfish catch during months other than the ban period is depleting. In 2019, the catch was 7,011 tonnes, 3.34 times less than in 2016, followed by further diminishing numbers. In 2002, Oman's kingfish catch was 2,088 tonnes, according to statistics.

The ban implemented to protect the species has been in force since August 15 and will continue until October 15. Violators of the ban will face fines of up to RO 300, imprisonment ranging from ten days to one month, or both penalties, according to sources at the MoAFWR.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).