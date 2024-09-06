Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the availability of 557 job vacancies in a number of government units.

The employment opportunities are available for holders of different educational qualifications, from Bachelor’s degree to less than the general education diploma (GED), as follows: 302 jobs for Bachelor’s degree holders, 64 for post-GED holders and 191 for holders of GED or less qualifications.

Registration to compete for the available opportunities will be opened for a period of two weeks from the announcement.

