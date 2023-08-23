DOHA: The Ministry of Defense signed an MoU with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, with the aim of promoting joint cooperation, and benefiting from the joint capabilities of both sides.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense by Brig Ahmed Saud Al Kuwari, Vice-president of the National Service Academy, while Ghanim bin Mubarak Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs, signed on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

This MoU aims to activate cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Social Development and Family in conducting social-sector-related studies, cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the National Service Academy through providing social care and development services, offering social lectures to National Service Academy's affiliates, providing social and cultural services to the first category of social care nominated by the Ministry of Social Development and Family in the premises of the National Service Academy.

This is in addition to cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the National Service Academy in the fields of moral education and social care.

