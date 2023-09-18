The Ministry of Communication announced that, “in fulfillment of the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (New Kuwait 2035), and within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to develop its services for users and activate its role in the state’s plan to transition to the digital economy, it seeks to complete the final stage in the national project of extending the optical fiber network to all parts of the country to provide the infrastructure for the communications network to include coverage of existing and new areas of Kuwait, thus providing competitive opportunities to provide communications services with high quality and diverse services comparable to those available in developed and pioneering countries in this field, reports Al-Rai daily. The Ministry indicated that it will coordinate with the Public- Private Partnership Projects Authority to choose a strategic partner through open competition for specialized and qualified international and regional companies.

The ministry added, this partnership will take the form of a specialized company licensed by Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), in which the competent operator participates and is managed alongside the entity representing the state and through public subscription in accordance with the public-private partnership law. This is in addition to establishing, developing and operating the fixed telecommunications network which the Ministry will maintain and will provide communications interconnection services exclusively to telecommunications and information technology companies licensed in the country, which in turn will provide their services directly to users.

