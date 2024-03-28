Meteorology department warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

PHOTO
Weather inshore on Thursday will be fine and moderate during daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly-northwesterly 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 26 KT at times.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 6 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.
