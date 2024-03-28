Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Meteorology Department w...
WEATHER

Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 28, 2024
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
Weather inshore on Thursday will be fine and moderate during daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly-northwesterly 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 26 KT at times.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 6 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

SUSTAINABILITY

Dubai Municipality issues guidance for businesses on single use plastics ban

Dubai Municipality issues guidance for businesses on single use plastics ban
Dubai Municipality issues guidance for businesses on single use plastics ban
CONFLICT

Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Palestinian fighters battle Israeli forces around Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
EQUITIES

Qatar Stock Exchange rises 9,991 points at beginning of Thursdays trading

Qatar Stock Exchange rises 9,991 points at beginning of Thursdays trading
Qatar Stock Exchange rises 9,991 points at beginning of Thursdays trading
EMPLOYMENT

Oman MoL exceeds employment targets, unveils future strategies

Oman MoL exceeds employment targets, unveils future strategies
Oman MoL exceeds employment targets, unveils future strategies
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Oman to implement IBAN banking system

Oman to implement IBAN banking system
Oman to implement IBAN banking system
EMPLOYMENT

Foreign investors must employ an Omani within one year of starting operations

Foreign investors must employ an Omani within one year of starting operations
Foreign investors must employ an Omani within one year of starting operations
AIRLINES

SalamAir announces flights to Albania

SalamAir announces flights to Albania
SalamAir announces flights to Albania
EMPLOYMENT

Oman's Ministry of Labour targets 35,000 jobs in 2024

Oman's Ministry of Labour targets 35,000 jobs in 2024
Oman's Ministry of Labour targets 35,000 jobs in 2024
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai plans IPO of UAE builder ALEC Engineering: report

2.

Oman Investment Authority launches $5.2bln Future Fund Oman

3.

Dubai’s Tristar plans sale 3 years after IPO shelved – report

4.

Abu Dhabi to build $953mln housing for UAE citizens

5.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala set to acquire KELIX bio

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Meteorology department warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

2

Strong wind forecast for Tuesday in Qatar

3

Department of Meteorology expects hazy weather today with scattered rain in Qatar

4

Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar

5

Qatar: Meteorology Department expects moderate weather today

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

TRAVEL

VIDEO: UAE residents can now visit more visa-free countries during Eid

VIDEO: UAE residents can now visit more visa-free countries during Eid
VIDEO: UAE residents can now visit more visa-free countries during Eid

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

GCC banks on track for largest ever dollar debt issuance in Q1 2024

GCC banks on track for largest ever dollar debt issuance in Q1 2024
GCC banks on track for largest ever dollar debt issuance in Q1 2024
DIVIDEND

Kuwait-listed Agility’s board approves interim cash, in-kind dividend

ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia's FDI inflows jumped 17% to cross $5bln in Q4 2023

EARNINGS

Dubai's Network International sees 16% drop in net profit, misses estimate

LATEST NEWS
1

Dubai Municipality issues guidance for businesses on single use plastics ban

2

UAE ranks first in world in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2024 report

3

El Ahram for Printing’s losses widen 174.3% YoY in 2023

4

MTI’s consolidated profits jump 100.5% YoY in 2023

5

Egypt’s pharmaceutical sales surpass $84.3mln in Q1 2024

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds