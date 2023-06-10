As the UAE prepares to host the COP28, National Experts Programme (NEP) participant Maitha Al Hameli believes climate change and biodiversity loss should be tackled together to help build a more sustainable future.

Al Hameli, section manager of marine assessment and conservation, terrestrial and marine biodiversity at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), is the specialist representing NEP 3.0’s environment and climate change sector. She is one of 15 UAE-based participants in the programme, which was developed under the direction of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to foster the development of sector leaders who will help shape the country’s future. The programme aims to equip them with the skills to have a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

Ecosystem conservation

Al Hameli is undertaking the rigorous eight-month programme at a crucial time when nations are working together to address and mitigate a range of pressing environmental challenges. While COP28 will focus on tackling climate change and generating solutions for critical international issues, she hopes to see progress on agreements that will help protect biodiversity.

Today, nearly a third of all species are currently endangered due to human activities such as logging, farming, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, risking cascading problems for the populations who depend on biodiversity for access to fresh water and food.

Earlier this year, UN member countries agreed to the first ever treaty to protect oceans that lie outside national boundaries. The UN High Seas Treaty, which will conserve 30 per cent of the planet’s oceans by 2030, is a historic step forward in protecting marine life.

The Global Biodiversity Framework – a landmark agreement created in December following COP15 discussions – also aims to address biodiversity loss and the restoration of ecosystems.

“The Biodiversity COP15 had a different mechanism to COP28, which will focus on climate action. However, today we are at a point where both topics must be considered holistically,” said Al Hameli, who was part of the UAE delegation to COP27 as a negotiator in adaptation. “The best way to combat climate change is not to interfere with nature but to ensure conservation is done effectively for species, habitats and the whole ecosystem,” she told Khaleej Times.

Protecting mangroves

There is an estimated 176sqkm of mangrove forest across Abu Dhabi and the government is working towards planting an additional 100 million mangroves by 2030 to help mitigate the effects of climate change. Mangrove forests capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, providing protection against rising sea levels, and are an important habitat for a variety of species.

“If we focus only on protecting mangroves and do not consider the full cycle, there will come a time when the mangroves will not be able to continue to grow because they need the rest of the ecosystems for support. Therefore, it’s key that we work on both ends – from biodiversity and conservation points of view – to tackle climate change,” Al Hameli underlined.

In her role at EAD, Al Hameli manages both marine species programmes and marine habitat projects and was involved in the Blue Carbon Project investigating the ability of marine habitats to sequester carbon. She is also a PhD student at UAE University, where she is studying the dugong population in Abu Dhabi waters.

“Climate change is affecting plants and animals as much as it is affecting us. We have corals dying because of the change of temperatures while shifting season timings are changing the way fish move. These are important considerations because many countries rely heavily on fish for income and as a nutritious food source.”

Since the third edition of NEP began in November, Al Hameli said to have benefited greatly from attending workshops, networking with other professionals, and working closely with her mentor: Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, EAD.

“NEP is equipping me with the tools to expand my understanding of the environment through exposure to new perspectives from other sectors, as well as prioritise my time and projects more effectively. Every minute in NEP is valuable because we have unique opportunities to learn from thought leaders in a variety of fields. For me personally, it has made a difference in the way I approach my work and has helped me become more efficient professionally.”

Following her completion of the programme, Al Hameli hopes to put the skills and knowledge that she has acquired to drive the UAE forward and build a more sustainable future.

“I would like to be part of a team that will further cement the UAE’s reputation as a world leader in the conservation and sustainability space. The UAE is already leading by example with its commitment to net zero by 2050, so it’s important that we build on this platform,” Al Hameli added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).