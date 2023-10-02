Doha, Qatar: The Technical Committee of the ‘Made in Qatar 2023’ expo held a recent meeting presided over by Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, QC General Manager and Chairperson of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, the Executive Director of Advisory and Incubation at the Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Saif Jassim Al Kuwari, Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the exhibition is organized by the Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC).

The Technical Committee’s meeting touched on the latest updates regarding the expo and its accompanying activities, as well as the new companies that are participating in the event for the first time and logistics issues relating to the expo’s organization.

During the meeting, Al Sharqi praised the MoCI’s cooperation with the Chamber in organizing the expo, emphasizing the Ministry’s great role in achieving the desired industrial development. He also highlighted the QDB’s role in this respect.

In turn, Saif Jassim Al Kuwari lauded the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the national industry, indicating that the exhibition represented an important tool for promoting the Qatari industry and encouraging businessmen to direct their investments to the industrial sector.

He also stressed that the exhibition and the Ministry’s objectives are on the same level in terms of stimulating the private sector to increase its contribution to industrial development.

Meanwhile, the exhibition’s Technical Committee held a meeting with the working team to get acquainted with the latest developments and preparations for the event.

Al Sharqi revealed in statements following the meeting, the increasing number of industrial companies that have registered their participation in the exhibition so far.

He emphasized the continuous turnout from Qatari companies and factories willing to participate in the expo, which is the largest showcase of Qatari industries.

Al Sharqi further noted that the Qatar Chamber has invited GCC chambers to arrange visits for business delegations to attend the exhibition, highlighting that the expo will see significant participation from commercial representative offices at several embassies in the state.

“The expo offers a distinctive opportunity for local, Gulf, and international businessmen and investors to gain insights into Qatar’s industrial sector and explore investment opportunities across various industries,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Qatari industry has experienced remarkable development and successive leaps in recent years, thanks to the strong support of the Wise Leadership, and the government-provided facilities and incentives, affirming that these factors have significantly bolstered the competitiveness and quality of the Qatari product, facilitating its penetration into global markets.

In terms of the expo’s objectives, he said it aims to encourage the Qatari industry, promote local products, enhance cooperation between Qatari businesses and domestic companies, and facilitate discussions on potential partnerships and alliances to further advance the Qatari industry.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).