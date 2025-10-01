LuLu Group, the region’s leading retailer, has taken a powerful step forward in its ESG journey with the launch of a landmark solar energy initiative across five of its key facilities in Dubai.

This project is designed to dramatically cut the group’s carbon footprint while delivering significant long-term energy savings, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, Net Zero future, the group said.

In partnership with Positive Zero, the project involves solar plant installations on the rooftops of LuLu Hypermarkets in Al Warqa, Rashidiya, and Dubai Investments Park (DIP), as well as at the LuLu Central Logistics hub in DIP and the Regional Office in Al Qusais.

The commencement of the new solar operation was celebrated at a recent inauguration ceremony on the rooftop of LuLu Group’s Regional Office, which is now live. The DIP logistics centre and hypermarket outlets will follow during September and October, with Al Warqa scheduled for November. Once fully operational, LuLu’s solar installations will stand as one of the most ambitious renewable energy deployments in the UAE retail sector, it said.

Positive Zero is providing a complete turnkey service for LuLu Group, handling the build, installation and maintenance of all the solar rooftops. There are more projects in the pipeline to be initiated by the end of the year.

The scale of impact is profound. Over the course of the lease, the solar plants are expected to generate more than 37 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy, resulting in an estimated prevention of release of over 25,000 metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere. In real-world terms, this is equivalent to powering over 5,200 homes for an entire year, charging two billion smartphones, or planting more than 400,000 trees that grow for a decade.

“Sustainability is at the core of our operations. As a homegrown brand in the UAE, we are proud to align our efforts with the country’s national goals for a greener future. This solar initiative is a meaningful step in reducing our environmental footprint while embracing innovation in energy efficiency. This agreement extends our relationship with Positive Zero who we have been working with since 2020,” said Salim M A, Director of Lulu Global Operations.

David Auriau, CEO of Positive Zero, added: “There is huge potential to deploy clean energy in the retail sector and, once again, LuLu Group has demonstrated its strong commitment to sustainability by implementing tangible solutions in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Beyond the environmental benefits, these efforts are already delivering immediate reductions in operating costs. We are proud to be able to support LuLu Group in this journey, and we look forward to further reducing their costs by expanding their sustainability initiatives. Building an integrated ecosystem of clean energy solutions will not only generate a robust environmental impact but will also achieve a faster and more profitable energy transition for LuLu Group.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).