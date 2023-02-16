DUBAI – Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, commended the World Government Summit for highlighting the unity of the planet and emphasised the need to achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Japarov stated that his country's message at the summit underscored the urgency of tackling climate change and population growth.

Japarov called on stakeholders to proactively seek creative solutions to global crises, rather than waiting to react to them. He also noted that the World Government Summit discussed the phenomenon of climate migration, which is becoming a growing concern.

Japarov expressed his gratitude for the UAE's efforts in hosting COP28 to address the repercussions of climate change, as his country has been negatively impacted by climate change, resulting in 20 to 30 percent of its glaciers melting. He further elaborated on the complications caused by the climate crisis, including the challenges faced by hydroelectric power generation due to rising temperatures causing considerable damage.

Japarov emphasised that COP28 provides an ideal opportunity to discuss and implement international solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.