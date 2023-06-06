KUWAIT -- On April 22, 1990, the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri order to establish the national council and on June 10, 1990, election was held to choose the members of the council involving 62,123 eligible voters in 25 constituencies. On June 28, 1990, an Amiri order was issued assigning 25 members of the national council.

The first legislative term of the national council ended with the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait on August 2, 1990. The second legislative term of the council began on July 9, 1991, but in August 1, 1992, a decree was issued to end the term and the session of the national council.

On October 5, 1992, the elections for seventh legislative term for the National Assembly began with the participation of 278 candidates and the 81,440 eligible voters from 25 constituencies. The first session of the term was held on October 20, 1992 and the term concluded with a session on October 5, 1996.

On October 7, 1996, the election for the eight legislative term began with 230 candidates running and 107,169 voting casting ballot in 25 constituencies. The first session of the term was held on October 20, 1996, but parliament was dissolved on May 4, 1999.

On July 3, 1999, some 288 candidates and 112,882 eligible voters were involved in the ninth legislative term elections held in 25 constituencies. The first session of the term was held on July 17, 1999 and the term concluded with a session on May 21, 2003.

Some 264 candidates and 136,715 voters took part in the elections for the 10th legislative term of parliament held in the country's 25 constituencies On July 5, 2003. The first session of the term was held on July 19, 2003, but the term did not finish its allocated period and dissolved on May 21, 2006.

The 11th legislative term of parliament had an election involving 288 candidates and 327,287 eligible voters. It was held on June 29, 2006 in 25 constituencies. The first session was held on July 12, 2006, but the parliament did not finish the term, dissolving on March 19, 2008.

On July 17, 2008, the elections for the 12th legislative term of parliament had 275 candidates running with 361,684 eligible voters from five constituencies. The first session was held on June 1, 2008. The term was dissolved on March 18, 2009.

The 13th legislative term's elections were held on May 16, 2009 with 210 candidates running and 384,790 candidates from five constituencies. The first session of the term was held on May 31, 2009 and the parliament was dissolved on December 6, 2011.

The 14th legislative term's election was held on July 27, 2013. Some 321 candidates ran for parliament with 439,715 voters casting their ballot in five constituencies. The first session of the term was held on August 6, 2013, but the term was dissolved on October 16, 2016.

Elections for the 15th legislative term began on November 26, 2016 with 293 candidates partaking on the race and 483,186 voting casting their ballots in five constituencies. The first session of the term began on December 23, 2016, and the final session was concluded on October 20, 2020.

The elections for the 16th legislative term of parliament began on December 5, 2020, with 326 candidates running and 567,694 eligible voters covering five constituencies. The first session was held on December 15, 2020, but the parliament did not finish the term, dissolving on August 2, 2022.

On September 29, 2022, elections for the 17th legislative term was held with the participation of 305 candidates and 795,911 eligible voters in Kuwait's five constituencies.

On March 19, 2023, the Kuwaiti constitutional court released a verdit annuling the 2022 formation of parliament and returning the 2020 iteration.

On May 1, 2023, a decree was issued to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).