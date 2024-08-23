KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Information has given its employees time until September 30 to submit their post-secondary educational certificates. This is a new deadline issued via a circular issued by the ministry’s Undersecretary Nasser Al-Muhaisen, which emphasizes its commitment to streamline procedures for both Kuwaiti and non- Kuwaiti employees.

According to the circular, employees are required to upload their documents on the Ministry’s website and verify their credentials using the ‘My ID’ application.

For those holding certificates from private institutions in Kuwait or abroad, a scanned copy of the certificate must be uploaded, along with the equivalency issued by the Ministry of Higher Education. Al-Muhaisen also highlighted that non-Kuwaiti (bedoun) employees must submit their certificates to the Department of Administrative Affairs for job classification purposes. The ministry warned that failure to comply within the specified time-frame could result in the employee facing consequences determined by the relevant authorities, with the responsibility falling solely on the employee.

