KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Cabinet approved on Thursday the proposed amendments to Articles (188) and (230) of the Criminal Procedures and Trials Law, which address practical issues affecting the course of justice.

In a press statement on Thursday, Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait said that amending Article (188) would include electronic notification of judgments in absentia, allowing for more speedy notification, thus reducing the length of litigation.

He added that amending Article (230), addressing the accumulation of criminal fines, would enable the Public Prosecution to collect the fines directly from the convicted person or by deducting an amount not exceeding a quarter of his salary, with the possibility of paying the amount in installments over a period of up to five years.

Al-Sumait pointed out that these amendments would protect the public fund, enhance the ability to enforce judgments, prevent convicts from escaping punishment, consolidate the rule of law, and take into account the human and realistic dimensions of convicts. (end) dd.ao

