KUWAIT - Kuwait's participation in Expo 2023 Doha for horticulture will enhance environmental awareness and sustainability in the country, said the Environment Public Authority (EPA).

In a press statement on Tuesday, EPA Acting Director General and Kuwait's general commissioner to Expo 2023 Doha Engineer Sameera Al-Kanderi said that Kuwait seeks to achieve balance between economic development and preserving natural environment.

During the event, Kuwait will present a number of initiatives on protecting the environment, fighting desertification and creating a sustainable environment in the country, she noted.

The content will be presented using innovative methods with different events to bring environmental awareness to visitors and encourage them to take serious measures to protect the environment, said Al-Kanderi. She added that Kuwait is committed to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals and is cooperating on an international level in the field of horticulture and environmental development.

The Expo 2023 Doha for horticulture is the first event of its kind to be held in a GCC country. The expo will kick off on October 2 until March 28, 2024 under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment."

