KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly is set to hold on Tuesday an ordinary session, and a complimentary session on Wednesday to discuss tabled items. At the forefront of session's agenda is a response to the inaugural Amiri speech, and examining resignation of audit bureau chief.

The assembly commences its session by authenticating session minutes and considering incoming messages, complaints, and referrals.

Discussions revolving around incidents of burning the holy Quran and the dangerous and serious consequences of such infringements on the Islamic religion are to take up to three hours of the session time.

Two hours were allocated for the discussion of the strategic substitute to allow for government clarifications and the exchange of perspectives.

The ordinary session is also meant to handle observation of commodity prices increases, formation of several temporary committees, and looking into positions of leadership.

The agenda lists discussions of several parliamentary committee reports including foreign affairs committee reports on military cooperation agreements with Turkiye and Ukraine, maritime navigation agreements with Moroccan government, and an agreement with EU on nuclear energy.

Foreign Affairs committee reports also include draft laws concerning customs deal with South Korea, Arab protocol on human trafficking, nautical piracy and robberies as well as a number of Memorandums of Understanding, and discussion on Kuwait joining the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks.

Further on the session's agenda are government dossiers on residential care, and report from the anti-corruption authority.

