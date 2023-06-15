KUWAIT - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed Wednesday Kuwait's keenness to continue strengthening cooperation and coordination with African nations at all levels, especially in light of "the ambitious and pioneering" 2063 Agenda to transform the continent into a global power.

In a speech during the ceremony organized by African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait, and on the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day, and the anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity, known now as the African Union (AU), Sheikh Salem said that the State of Kuwait has a "historical and strategic" relationship with African countries that "precedes our own independence."

"The State of Kuwait proudly hosts 34 accredited African diplomatic missions, making the African group the largest in the country," the minister said.

"The African Union is a well-oiled machine promoting regional and international peace, security, and stability and has proven effective in its efforts to mediate various global conflicts and crises.

Furthermore, the organization has demonstrated its commitment to encouraging international cooperation and has established its ability to rapidly respond to regional and global challenges," Sheikh Salem added.

"The State of Kuwait is proud to hold the status of Permanent Observer at the African Union, an organization that so closely mirrors our own values.

"The State of Kuwait has a historic and strategic relationship with the countries of Africa that precedes our own independence," the minister said.

"Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has heavily invested in critical infrastructure and development projects across the continent since its inception in 1961," Sheikh Salem added.

"Additionally, the State of Kuwait is keen to continue to strengthen its cooperation and coordination with the countries of the African continent across all levels to the mutual benefit of our peoples particularly in light of the ambitious and groundbreaking Agenda 2063, Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse of the future," the minister noted.

"The State of Kuwait hosted the Third Arab-African Summit in 2013, affirming on the importance and depth of Kuwaiti-African relations," Sheikh Salem added.

"This Summit witnessed the launch of three important initiatives," Sheikh Salem said, adding "allocating USD 1 billion for investment in Africa through the General Authority for Investment.

"Second, allocating USD one billion to support development projects in Africa through the Kuwait Fund," Sheikh Salem said.

"Third, allocating an annual award of USD 1 million to support development research in the name of the late Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait," Sheikh Salem added.

"It is with great sorrow that Kuwait follows the continuation of the military conflict in the Republic of Sudan," the minister said.

"Kuwait calls on both parties to immediately reach an agreement and end the conflict by peaceful means.

The State of Kuwait highly values its historic and strategic relationship with the countries of the African continent," the minister said.

"We look forward to continuing to boost cooperation and coordination across all levels to ensure further progress and prosperity for our peoples," the minister added.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).