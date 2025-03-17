KUWAIT CITY - The Cabinet of Kuwait announced on Sunday the issuance of Decree-Law No. 8 of 2025, which amends Article 251 of the Civil Code, originally enacted in 1980 under Decree-Law No. 67. The amendment raises the value of blood money (diya) to 20,000 dinars, up from the previous amount of 10,000 dinars, which had remained unchanged for over four decades.

The change comes as a result of economic shifts over the years, which have led to an increase in individual incomes and a decline in the purchasing power of money. The Cabinet noted that the original amount stipulated in Article 251 no longer reflects the current financial realities and no longer serves its intended purpose of fairly compensating victims or deterring violence.

In an explanatory memorandum, the Cabinet highlighted the importance of blood money in Islamic law, where it is traditionally set at a certain value, historically represented by the value of camels. The original amount of 10,000 dinars was fixed by decree, but over the years, its value has diminished concerning economic changes. As a result, the government felt it necessary to reassess the amount to ensure it remained fair and just.

The revision follows a historical precedent, citing that during the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), blood money was initially set at 800 dinars. Over time, under the rule of Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab, it was increased to 1,000 dinars due to rising camel prices, supporting the rationale for the current adjustment based on economic conditions.

The new decree-law, which takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, also removes the previous provision allowing for changes to the blood money amount by decree. This aims to provide more clarity and stability in the legal framework, ensuring that the value of blood money is now fixed at 20,000 dinars.

The law was issued following the approval of the Council of Ministers and is in line with the constitutional principles, as well as Islamic Sharia law, which does not oppose revising the value of blood money when warranted by changing circumstances.

The decree was signed by Amir of Kuwait, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Acting Prime Minister Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the Minister of Justice, Counselor Nasser Yousef Mohammed Al-Sumait.

This legislative amendment is seen as a necessary step to ensure that blood money remains relevant and fair in modern society, reinforcing Kuwait’s commitment to justice and the protection of human life.

