The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday detection of a number of positive cases of the new coronavirus XBB strain in Kuwait. “The team in charge of following up coronavirus developments registered a number of cases infected with the new COVID-19 variant which had been detected earlier in several countries including some in the region,” the ministry said in a statement. It assured that the emergence of genetic mutations of viruses over time is normal.

“The coronavirus have undergone a number of genetic changes and mutations since its appearance and this is not a cause for concern,” the ministry stressed. It pointed out that “the epidemiological indicators and criteria indicate the stability of the situation in Kuwait at the present time.” The ministry noted that “the public health measures and guidelines for the prevention of the coronavirus remain the same”. It advised the public to complete vaccination against the virus (KUNA)

