KUWAIT - His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged Tuesday parliament members to focus on reforms "for the sake of Kuwait" with objective of meeting aspirations of citizens to achieve prosperous future.

"We are facing a new phase" during which MPs should focus on reforms, a phase full of aspirations and hopes with the ultimate objective of achieving a prosperous future under leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Deputy Amir, at the inauguration of the first ordinary session of the 17th term of the National Assembly.

He underlined that there was not "room for the waste of time" on conflicts and settling of scores, triggering crises and irresponsible practices, which were a source of dismay and an obstacle for achievements, and "we will not allow this to happen".

"We are confident of your awareness to achieve aspirations of citizens in order for our nation to remain a beacon for humanity, a hub for diplomacy and a pioneer in development," he said.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, who noted the world world praised the democratic practice in the State of Kuwait, urged MPs to activate cooperation with the government in order to address all sources of tension.

"You should promote democratic practices, focus on boosting the supervisory role of the National Assembly, activate the legislative role to achieve aspirations of citizens and give the government enough time to achieve and to wisely use the constitutional tools - if there are any - in order to maintain the genuine practice of democracy," he added.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince urged lawmakers to consider "social justice" in their demands, which should maintain, develop and diversify the wealth of the nation ... as well as accomplish late legislations that serve the nation and people .. be responsible to dealing with different circumstances in line with interest of the country." He also called upon citizens to contribute to development of the nation and maintaining its national unity.

