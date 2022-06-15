The Director- General of Kuwait Credit Bank, Salah Al- Mudhaf, announced that the bank had received about 300 online loan applications, and they had been financed by about 21 million Kuwaiti dinars for the ‘Southern Khaitan’ project, reports Al-Qabas daily.

This came during his meeting with the former General Manager of the bank, Mohamed Abbas Al-Nomus, who exchanged cordial conversations and previous experiences and expertise in which the former Minister of Housing, Mohamed Al-Nomis, stressed the importance of the bank’s sustainability and the development of sustainable solutions for its future to sustain housing care for citizens.

Al-Mudhaf emphasized moving forward in this direction in order to stabilize this prestigious institution, which enjoys direct support from the political leadership to ensure its sustainability in financing citizens and affirmed the bank’s full readiness to meet all the requests of South Khaitan through electronic facilities in submitting requests electronically through the bank’s electronic portal and its mobile application.

