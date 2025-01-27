KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait authorities, led by the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Police Station in coordination with the municipality, conducted a series of security campaigns targeting illegal and makeshift markets in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area.

These operations resulted in the arrest of eight individuals violating residency and labor laws. Officials also dismantled an illegal market selling stolen goods and food items unfit for human consumption, including state-subsidized food products intended exclusively for Kuwaiti citizens.

A security source emphasized the ongoing efforts to curb violations of residency and labor laws through coordinated campaigns with municipality staff. These measures aim to ensure public safety and eliminate unauthorized markets where harmful goods are sold.

Meanwhile, the Ahmadi Support Patrols carried out additional security operations in the Ahmadi Governorate, arresting multiple individuals wanted for various offenses, including three individuals found under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Narcotics and intoxicating substances were also confiscated. All offenders were referred to the appropriate authorities for legal action.

The campaigns underscore Kuwait's commitment to maintaining public security and enforcing residency and labor regulations.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

