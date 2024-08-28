CAIRO-- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani affirmed on Tuesday the importance of developing action with Egypt to provide full and ongoing care for the citizens of both countries.

Al-Daihani made the statement to KUNA after holding the 5th session of Kuwaiti-Egyptian joint consular committee chaired by Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Abroad Ismail Khairat.

This session comes in completion of the previous ones and preparation for the next meeting of the joint high committee to be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries in September, Al-Daihani added.

Holding the session boosts the sisterly relations and cooperation between Kuwait and Egypt, and shows their desire to develop consular action and its mechanism, in implementation of the directives of the two countries' political leaderships, he noted.

The meeting discussed a number of consular issues, in addition to health and judicial cooperative ties, he pointed out.

It concluded a consensus on several issues of mutual interest to meet aspirations of both Egyptians and Kuwaitis, Al-Daihani elaborated.

The two sides agreed on communication between the ministries of health in the countries to activate the Memorandum of Understanding in this field, he said.

He underscored the significance of holding the committee due to its effective role in meeting aspirations of both Egyptians and Kuwaitis, and the deep-rooted ties between the two sides.

Al-Daihani is leading a delegation from the Ministries of Interior, Health and Manpower.

