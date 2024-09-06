KUWAIT-- Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Nora Al-Fassam held talks on Thursday with the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Commerce Peter Szijjarto on boosting relations at the trade and business levels.

Minister Al-Fassam said in a statement that the discussions with the Hungarian side touched on the State of Kuwait's economic vision, the high pace execution of mega development projects, in coordination with strategic partners, while maintaining the state financial sustainability. She indicated that the latter's goal is attainable through economic and financial reforms.



The two sides affirmed their mutual aspiration to make the best results possible from the forthcoming fifth session of the joint commission for economic and technical cooperation, due in the Hungarian capital Budapest in October.



She added that the two parties broached the investment relationship between the two countries, the desire to examine prospected opportunities in sectors of joint interest, in addition to the invitation to the Hungarian companies to broaden investments in the Kuwaiti economy and benefit from the incentives granted to the foreign investors.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary to the State of Kuwait, Andras Szabo, the Managing Director of the Public Investment Authority Ghanem al-Ghnaiman, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Public Budget and the Ministry's Acting Undersecretary, Saad Al-Alati.

